Two-vehicle fatal crash in Madison County

Troopers of the West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

The crash occurred on State Route 56 near Madison County Tire and Madison County Correctional Institution in London.

A red 1998 Ford Ranger, driven by 22-year-old Tricia R. Dyer, of Springfield, was traveling northbound on State Route 56. The second vehicle, a red 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 20-year-old Ryan J. Pitt, of London, pulled from a private drive from the east side of State Route 56 turning southbound onto the roadway.

The northbound Ford Ranger traveled left of center to avoid striking the Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford struck the Chevrolet on the right front. The Ford then deflected off of the Chevrolet, traveling off the left side of the roadway striking a ditch and overturning. The Ford came to rest on its top. The Chevrolet traveled off the west side of State Route 56.

The passenger of the Ford Ranger, 44-year-old Susan Miller, of London, was ejected from the vehicle. She received critical injuries and was transported to Madison Health by Madison County EMS. Miller was later LifeFlighted to Ohio State University and is in stable condition.

Ryan Pitt, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured. Tricia R. Dyer, the driver of the Ford Ranger, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner’s office and Barker’s Towing.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this crash. Seat belts were not used by the driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger.

A second crash occurred some time around 11:50 p.m., according to information provided by the patrol.

Rocky Ward, 28, of Bloomingburg, was headed southbound on State Route 38, when he lost control of the dark-colored Chevy pickup he was driving and veered off the roadway before striking a tree.

Ward had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

He was transported to OSU Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

