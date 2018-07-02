Brothers host rock trivia show

“Rock and roll is here to stay,” Neil Young first sang back in 1979 (lyrics also recorded by Danny and the Juniors in 1958).

For Mt. Sterling natives Dave and John Timmons, those are words to live by.

The brothers, and long-time rock and roll aficionados, brought back their popular Rock and Roll Trivia Show to Mt. Sterling as one of the attractions at the Mt. Sterling Community Center’s Community Days Festival on Saturday.

The duo have successfully toured their award-winning show around to various events colleges (especially popular at family or parent nights), performing for an audience as large as 500 people.

It is modeled loosely on the Jeopardy television game show with a board consisting of a blue background with multiple columns, and each column consisting of rows of questions descending in order of difficulty.

Questions are grouped in order pertaining to popular rock hits by decade beginning in the 1950s, with an additional column dedicated to classic country tunes.

A second board called “Audio Stumpers” also comes into play. A clue regarding a particular song is given and then part of the song is played.

Winners received either a T-shirt or a copy of a classic record.

Steve Chambers, Director of the Mt. Sterling Community Museum and old friend of the Timmons brothers was on hand to work the laptop computer which facilitated the game.

This edition of the show highlighted the year 1968 — a great year in rock and roll and an important year in American history, according to the brothers.

John, who teaches at Winthrop University in South Carolina — “The Beatles: A Music and Popular Culture Revolution” being the name of one of his classes — says the show is educational as well as entertaining, drawing on elements of history and fine art (as when drawing links between album covers and Classical paintings).

Their excitement is tangible — evidence of a love for an art form that stretches back to their youth in the ’60s. The Timmons brothers can almost finish each other’s sentences.

They spent a lot of time in the local record store, buying 45s from the jukebox for 20 cents a piece and reading all they could out of favorite magazines like “Rolling Stone” and “Rock Scene.” Television shows like “American Bandstand” and “Where the Action Is” were requisite viewing for the teens.

The duo were in a number of bands over the years, calling themselves, variously: The Greenies, The Everythings, and Razor’s Edge, but what they found most enjoyable was collecting and curating (besides the trivia show, they create podcasts, are guess speakers on radio shows, and appraise rock-related memorabilia).

And as alike as the brothers are in their love for rock and roll, they are equally different.

“The Beatles,” John replies with a smile, when asked which was the better, The Beatles or The Rolling Stones, of the two bands best remembered of the British Invasion.

“I’d have to say The Rolling Stones,” said Dave. “They showed me that even the ugly guys could get the girls.”

For more information on their trivia show or podcasts, log onto: Timmonsrock.com.

By Andrew Garrett

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

