Injury crash on State Route 38

An injury crash occurred sometime around 11:30 p.m. Friday north of Linson Road on State Route 38 in London. Arriving on the scene were units from London Fire Department, Central Township Joint Fire District, and Madison County EMD. The jaws of life were used to free a single male driver from the wreckage of a Chevrolet pickup truck. According to Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Martin, no further details were available at this time.

