A two-vehicle collision resulting in a single fatality occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday night on State Route 56 near Madison County Tire. According Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Clemons, no persons involved in the accident were identified at the time. Clemons stated that the unnamed deceased female victim was with her mother at the time of the accident. No further information is available at this time.

