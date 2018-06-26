Detweiler pleads guilty to complicity in robbery

Shayne A. Detweiler, the Washington Court House man who testified against Dustyn Wood, 28, the former friend convicted on counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery last week, appeared in Madison County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Detweiler, 29, pleaded guilty to a single count of complicity to robbery.

The charge grew out of an incident occurring some time around 4:30 a.m. on March 15 in a drug deal that turned sour.

Detweiler accompanied drug buddy Wood to an apartment inhabited by Joshua Sollars and Aaron Kirk located at 7 E. Columbus St. in Mt. Sterling in the attempt to purchase some crystal meth. During a point in the deal, Wood shot both Sollars and Kirk in their stomachs, before he and Detweiler attempted to make good their escape with the stash of crystal meth.

Judge Eamon Costello told Detweiler that he would consider a sanction of community control due to Detweiler’s participation in the trial and after consulting the victims in the incident, but reminded him that he is not obligated to honor the deal.

“I listen to it, but I am not bound by it,” Costello told Detweiler.

Detweiler faces a maximum exposure of 36 months and $10,000. His sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

Also this week in court:

• Donald L. Moore III, 20, of Mt. Sterling, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of burglary.

• Jamey L. Hannah, 36, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to one felony count of aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 2 years of community control sanctions and 30 days in jail with work and school release privileges.

• Jordan Cain, 19, of London, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of burglary. He is under investigation for other possible indictments.

• James D. Green III, 36, London, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on a single count of complicity to conveyance of drugs. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be served consecutively to his current term (of which he has approximately 6 years left).

• Brian J. Kimbler, 34, of London, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Kimbler is currently seeking mental health treatment and will be sentenced after evaluation.

• Tammy M. Ewing, 43, of Columbus, was sentenced to 2 years of community control and mandatory therapy in a patient lock-down treatment facility after pleading guilty to a single count of felony theft.

• Kevin L. Corwin Jr., 25, of London, was sentenced to 9 months in prison after pleading to a single count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Steven R. Robinson, 23, of Galloway, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was sanctioned 1 year of community control and a $250 fine.

• Elienay Valenzuela-Pena, 31, of California, was sentenced to 12 months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women for a felony count of drug possession. She signed for a FedEx package under a false name while staying at a bed and breakfast in London. The package was discovered to have contained 11 pounds of marijuana. It was the second package to have arrived during her stay. Valenzuela-Pena may be turned over to ICE.

