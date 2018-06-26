Sterling drowning in cost of water

Mt. Sterling Village Council finds itself returning to address the same concerns it would seem.

Fluctuations in utility prices, costs of the water plant, waterline tap in fees, potholes, and parking issues were the main topics of discussion in Monday evening’s village council meeting.

The Mt. Sterling Water System Drinking Water Consumer Confidence Report for 2017 is now available, it was revealed to council. Copies of the report can be found on the village website or picked up at village hall.

Utilities clerk Misty Vance explained to council that there have been considerable fluctuations in recent months, but hopefully these will stabilize over time, she said.

Also, the first 6-month payment has come due on the twice-yearly water and sewer loan — to the tune of $407,853.99. Now multiply that by 30 years.

The new water plant is costing an estimated $10,000 a month to operate, according to Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker. The plant uses an enormous amount of electricity to function and there isn’t likely a way to shut down pumps to use only those needed.

“The plant is way overproducing the amount of water needed for our small village,” she said.

Bricker is in the process of contacting communities with similar water plants to see if they have any cost-saving ideas.

According to Mayor Billy Martin, the best they can do now is to turn off the lights and save a light bulb.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to waive water and wastewater tap-in fees for Phase II of the Deer Creek Run Subdivision didn’t pass in an emergency reading. Councilmen Tom Ward abstained and Dave Timmons voted against it.

The point of disagreement was about what money might be gained up front from requiring the fee versus what would be gained over years of utilities paid by families in the 47 three and four-bedroom homes planned to be built.

To the administration and majority of the council members, waiving the tap-in fees is seen as an incentive to attract the developers.

The houses in the subdivision will likely be priced in excess of $220,000.

Council then voted to do a first reading on the same resolution, which passed 4-2. Timmons voiced, “Still no on this,” and Ward once again abstained.

“We need so much revenue now, I don’t see where we should waive anything when we need money now,” Timmons said.

Legislation that did pass on an emergency reading was an amendment to the current parking ordinance. Effective immediately, any vehicle having received three parking violations within 180 days of each other is now at risk for being towed at the owner’s expense. Administration and council are both hopeful to put an end to problems with parking in the village, they said.

And while she wanted an end to the problems, council woman Becky Martin was unsure that the new ordinance would be effective in facilitating in ending them.

Bricker told council that the ongoing pothole issue was soon to be addressed, but there had just been a slight hitch in the patch pitch. They were waiting on a third bid for the project.

Council and administration encourages village residents and members from surrounding communities to come out for Festival Days this Friday and Saturday.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

