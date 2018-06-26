Commissioners pass legislation to lower bond rate

At their regular meeting Tuesday, the Madison County commissioners approved legislation that would change the interest rate formula on bonds issued to the hospital. The changes would lower the rates on bonds that the hospital has to pay back to the county.

“In June 2017, the county issued $39 million in health care revenue bonds for Madison County Hospital,” said Jennifer Blaser, bond counsel with Dinsmore and Shohl LLP in Columbus. “To reiterate, this is not debt of the county. The county doesn’t have the obligation to pay this back so the obligation lies with Madison County Hospital.”

The bonds were issued by the county operating as a conduit issuer, which allows the county to issue those bonds to raise capital for revenue-generating projects. Doing it this way allows the interest to be tax exempt.

At the end of 2017 the corporate tax rate was raised so passing this county legislation allows the hospital to go back to the lower rate before the increase.

“This allows a lower interest rate for the hospital which helps the county overall,” Blaser said.

Also at the Tuesday meeting, County Engineer Bryan Dhume made a recommendation to the commissioners to accept a bid for the repairing of Old Columbus Road. At last week’s meeting, only one bid was presented from Shelley Company out of Findlay for $998,308.40. Dhume recommended the county go with the presented bid.

The original estimated cost was $1 million for the repairs, which would include the Choctaw Lake Bridge.

“We don’t yet have a start date,” Dhume said. “I anticipate the project starting at the end of July sometime.”

Move helps bond agreement with hospital

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.