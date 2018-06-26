London home to new diner

M & M Diner is open for business at 165 E. Center St. in London.

While the new “ma and pa” restaurant has been open for roughly a month, it had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The “M’s” are derived from the first names of the owners, Marjorie and Miguel Sierra.

Marjorie ran the restaurant for the TravelCenters of America truck stop on U.S. Route 42 for 21 years. She brings that experience to their new venture, which specializes in home-cooked comfort foods and homemade pies, she said.

The diner is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m, and even has a private area called the Buckeye Room (because of its decor), complete with separate entrance suitable for groups and club meetings.

Pictured are the Sierras, family and staff of M & M Diner, as well as members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_MMDinerpiccol-1.jpg Pictured are the Sierras, family and staff of M & M Diner, as well as members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

