Zoning changes planned for apartment location

The proposed location for the Champion apartment complex has plans for rezoning.

Members of the Plain City Planning and Zoning board voted to split the 11 acres of land behind the Shell station and Civista Bank at Wednesday night’s meeting. The lot is currently zoned for commercial use and with the vote and recommendation from the board, the change will make one parcel of 8.8 acres to residential which would be used for the apartments.

Splitting the 8 acres for residential would also leave the 3-acre parcel facing U.S. Route 42 as commercial.

“All we’re really doing is going through this process so that the lot split matches the proposed zoning,” said Glen Dugger, an attorney representing Champion.

Board members did request that the recommendation go to council with a condition that the split not happened until the zoning is approved.

The action is one in a series of steps to get the complex built. After voting on the lot split, the information will go to council for approval.

Another important step in the process is getting the landscape and architectural designs in place which will be presented to both the Planning and Zoning commission and residents.

At the June 7 meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals, several residents attended to voice their concerns about changes that the complex would bring. Many villagers who live on Perry Pike, just south of the proposed property, had concerns about the changes in traffic patterns and in the visuals with the new addition of a series of two-story buildings.

Village solicitor, Paul-Michael La Fayette, reminded residents that those were concerns better expressed to Planning and Zoning — concerns that would eventually be addressed, according to Tom Warner, the engineer representing Champion.

“We’re prepared to bring in a traffic engineer because we were hearing some of the concerns of the neighbors,” Warner said. “We want to listen and do our part to put together a design that meets our needs and theirs.”

Through the zoning approval process, the changes will have to go through three readings during the council meetings in July and during those readings, there will be a public hearing to discuss changes.

Planning and Zoning meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and village council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

