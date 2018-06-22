Posted on by

New additions come to Cowling Park


Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.

Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.


Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press

Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.

Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.
https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Accesscowlingpiccol.jpgVolunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities. Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU