New additions come to Cowling Park

Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.
Volunteers weathered the storm both literally and figuratively Friday as they worked to add pieces to the structures of the Access Cowling Project. Community members continue to help put together the all-accessible playground for people of all abilities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU