Law enforcement arrests 14 in raid

Members of the Madison County Major Crimes Task Force, along with additional London Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office members, arrested 14 individuals Thursday as the result of a 10 month-long drug trafficking investigation.

The operation, dubbed “Curveball” by investigators, concluded early Thursday morning with Columbus Police SWAT initiating the execution of a search warrant at 150 W. Center St. in London.

Four of the suspects were arrested at that location without incident, and a small amount of currency and paraphernalia were seized. The operation entailed covert buys of methamphetamine, cocaine, and a small amount of heroin.

Several of the suspects arrested were released pending arraignments on their indictments in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

Additional suspects are being sought in relation to the investigation and their identities are not being released until the indictments are served.

Sheriff Jim Sabin and Chief Glenn Nicol both highly encourage the community to continue to forward any information or tips to either the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or London Police Department (LPD).

Community involvement is paramount to successfully combating crime, especially drug trafficking.

The public can submit anonymous tips through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website or LPD’s MyPD app.

Both agencies continue to work together through the task force in a spirit of cooperation towards reducing local drug trafficking and overall enhancement of the quality of life in our community.

The following individuals were arrested Thursday, June 21, 2018 on indictments from the Madison County Common Pleas Court: James Harrington, 36, 150 W. Center St.; Emily (Lamb) Patton, 35, 150 W. Center St.; Joseph Hamilton, 39, 21 W. Center St., John Swisher, 54, 66, 5 S. Madison Road; Jeremy Cave, 32, 81 E. Fourth St.; Tanya Tyree (Wilson), 61, 301 Surrey Land; Joeleen May, 36, 390 Ashford Lane; Kyle Caudill, 30, 769 U.S. Route 42, No. 167; Destiney Dixon, 18, 150 S. Oak St.; Randy Rinehart, 40, no known address; Jonathon Lumpkin, 19, 7580 Amity Pike, Plain City; Mohammed Sheikh, 18, Galloway; Dustin Stevens, 33, 224 Sullivan Ave.; and Mitchell Sarberry, 33, 19 Metro Court.

Conclusion of 10-month investigation