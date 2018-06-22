Local businesses bring food trucks

Two local business in Uptown Plain City have combined their efforts to bring another option for fresh, made-to-order food to residents and workers at Plain City businesses at lunchtime.

Kerri Ferguson and Linda Peters of Mainstreet Treasures & Tees worked with Barbara and Michael George of Keller-Williams, the Barbara George Team to host a revolving list of food trucks and trailers to the Uptown on Thursdays this summer with Uptown Lunch.

“We thought for a couple of years that someone needed to organize food trucks in the Uptown for lunch once a week to complement the brick and mortar lunch options in town,” said Peters. “So we just ended up doing it ourselves and this is the result.”

Every Thursday this summer, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., various food trucks will be stationed at 123 N. Chillicothe St. in the Keller-Williams parking lot.

The schedule is:

June 28: Dan’s Deli

July 12: K Family Concessions

July 19: Dan’s Deli

July 26: Skyward Grille

Aug. 2: K Family Concessions

Aug. 9: Skyward Grille

Aug. 16: El Tuzo Taco

Aug. 23: Bologna Express

Aug. 30: Dan’s Deli

Uptown Lunch started on May 31 and has been popular with business owners and employees both.

“All the food from all of the trucks has been really tasty,” said Peters, “and it’s fun to see people from the community and the other businesses get a chance to see each other and catch up.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch these food trucks every Thursday through August from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p,m. And when the trucks are not there on the other days of the week, you can still go to Bluescreek Farm Meats’ Café, Ol’42 Grubhouse, Jan & Tony’s, Lee’s Sports and Spirits, Der Dutchman Restaurant, Jim’s Diner, Jan & Tony’s Pizza, Plain City Lanes, Pioneer Pizza, Subway, The Cheese House, McDonald’s, and Dominoes Pizza for your lunch options.

“We hope we didn’t miss anyone for this list. If we did, we need to go visit them,” said Peters with a grin.

Article submitted by Julie Weaver.

People wait in line to place their lunch orders from local business Bluescreek Farm Meat’s brand new food truck during Uptown Lunch at Main and Chillicothe Streets in Plain City. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Bluescreekfoodtruckpiccol.jpg People wait in line to place their lunch orders from local business Bluescreek Farm Meat’s brand new food truck during Uptown Lunch at Main and Chillicothe Streets in Plain City. Contributed photo | Julie Weaver People wait in line under Plain City’s iconic clock to place their orders for lunch with Dan’s Deli during Uptown Lunch at Main and Chillicothe Streets in Plain City. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_DansDelifoodtruckpiccol.jpg People wait in line under Plain City’s iconic clock to place their orders for lunch with Dan’s Deli during Uptown Lunch at Main and Chillicothe Streets in Plain City. Contributed photo | Julie Weaver