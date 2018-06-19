Sterling double shooting trial underway

Security was tight in Madison County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning on the first day of the trial of Dustyn Wood — tighter than the cohesiveness of the stories given by some of the prosecution witnesses.

Wood, 28, is being tried on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from an incident in the early hours of March 15 in Mt. Sterling that resulted in village residents Joshua Sollars and Aaron Kirk being shot.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Steve Pronai said, “It was a drug deal that went bad.”

The state’s position is that Wood was looking to score some crystal meth and contacted Shayne Detweiler for help. Detweiler in turn contacted another friend, Jeffrey Dunaway, who knew that Joshua Sollars and his couch surfing roommate, Aaron Kirk, had drugs for sale in Mt. Sterling.

Dunaway then drove both Wood and Detweiler to the apartment located at 7 E. Columbus St. for the transaction to take place. Dunaway’s girlfriend Jamie Johnson went along for the ride.

Once they arrived at the apartment, Wood, Detweiler, Sollars, and Kirk moved to the kitchen to discuss prices.

Negotiations quickly soured, prompting Wood to pull out a handgun and shoot Kirk in the stomach, then Sollars.

Wood and Detweiler then fled the scene.

Chief defense counsel Joe Edwards proposed a different take on the incident.

According to Edwards, the scene was a “gang of pirates on a pirate ship,” and “not a one of them was up to any good.”

Edwards said it was every man for himself after arrests were made.

“What deals did they make?” he asked the jury to consider.

Kirk, Sollars, Detweiler, and Dunaway testified against Wood on Tuesday. All said they had not been offered “deals” by the prosecutor’s office in exchange for their testimony.

Edwards attacked the credibility of all four. None of their stories matched exactly once they took the stand. However, all fingered Wood as the shooter.

One notable discrepancy involved Sollars’ .380 semiautomatic handgun.

Dep. Mike Stone, the first officer on the scene, testified the gun was on the kitchen table. Kirk testified Sollars retrieved the gun from a back bedroom after being shot. Sollars testified he pulled the gun from the living room sofa.

Edwards hinted Sollars’ gun might have been responsible for the shootings since no ballistics report was available. However, Det. Kelly Sparks testified Sollars’ gun was never fired.

She also testified spent shells recovered at the crime scene matched magazines found in Wood’s residence.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

