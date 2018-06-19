Hot time for GOBA campers

About 1,200 bicyclists and their families braved sweltering heat to camp at Madison County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon as part of the London leg of the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Temperatures reached the mid-90s, prompting many bikers to seek out the London Municipal Pool.

