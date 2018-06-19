Funding agreement approved by commissioners

An agreement for grant funding between the Family and Children First Administrative Agency and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) was approved by the Madison County Commissioners Tuesday.

At their regular meeting, commissioners approved the agreement which would re-up the state funding allocated to the Early Intervention arm of the Madison County Family Council.

Jenn Coleman, Family Council and Systems of Care Coordinator, said the money helps provide services to families with young children.

“It’s a really key service in the county, providing parenting support and linkage to services and any kind of guidance that a new parent might need for their child from birth to three years of age,” Coleman said. “This process is to submit our grant funding agreement into the DODD system so they can go ahead and continue to provide services.”

Last year’s agreement had $162,000 allocated to Early Intervention and Coleman said they worked out an agreement with DODD that would add an additional $32,000.

Early Intervention in Madison County serves 40 families and youth — cases that are handled by one coordinator. Madison County also partners with Union County to provide services to their families which handles 80 cases and has two coordinators.

“This funding really goes a long way to help Madison County families,” Coleman added.

The monthly Park District board meeting was also held Tuesday at the commissioners’ office. Reports were given by county engineer, Bryan Dhume, on the cost of the Roberts Pass trail extension, trail inspections, maintenance and mowing.

The construction cost for the trail extension was $69,657.

Wayne Roberts, president of Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails, said that the organization has so far raised $55,000 for the trail extension and is still working to raise the additional $20,000 needed.

Roberts also reported that this year’s Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure was a success. The annual event had a two-night stent in London this weekend and drew more than 1,200 cyclists through the city.

“We had nothing but positive feedback from the people we talked to,” Roberts said. “People were very pleased with our trails here in London.”

Commissioners and the engineer also heard a bid for repairing Old Columbus Road, including the Choctaw Lake bridge. The estimated cost was $1 million. Only one bid was presented from Shelley Company out of Findlay for $998,308.40.

