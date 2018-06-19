‘Spruce Up Your Yard’ awards given

London Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) announced the winners to its first annual Spruce Up Your Yard Contest on Friday.

The federally funded organization invited all persons benefiting from the program to participate in the beautification contest. Ten families or individuals accepted the challenge and were given the months of April and May to design and execute their landscaping projects. A panel of three judges then decided the winners.

First place went to the family of Jason and Ashley Muncie. The honor of second place went to Shannon Hix, and third place went to Elizabeth and Chevey Seagle.

The awards were presented by LMHA Resident Council President and board member, Angela Eden, and Mayor Patrick Closser.

Judges for the contest were: Laura Eldridge, of The Ohio State University Extension and President of LMHA Board; Brenda Russell, LMHA Board member and London City Council member; and Lynne Alexander, Director of London Able.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Brenda Russell, “they all did such wonderful jobs.”

Besides the distinction of their awards, the winners received various prizes donated by the following: Walmart, Flyer’s Pizza, Wooden Arrow Photography, 104.9 The River, London Florist, Kroger, Joanie at Family Dollar, Terry’s Family Ice Cream Shoppe, London State Theater, London Coffee Peddler, Phat Daddy’s, Pizza Hut, Vallery Farmhouse Bakery, and Mabe’s.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

