Council votes against narrowing street

A petition to narrow a portion of Water Street in West Jefferson was voted down Monday at the village council meeting.

John Harmyer of Fisher Cast Steel Products, Inc., filed the petition in May hoping to get approval from council to move forward on the variance. The company hoped to extend their property five feet into the street on the block between Walnut and Center Streets, which would require the village to narrow the road from 33 feet to 26.4 feet.

Harmyer explained the extension would allow them to tear down and replace a building that sits on the northeast corner of their property.

“The building would be moving, roughly, five feet,” Harmyer said. “The new space with the building would be used to park equipment and make our operation more efficient.”

Once the petition was filed, a notification of a public hearing was published 30 days ahead of the hearing. At Monday evening’s council meeting, the hearing took place with much of its opposition and concern coming from Bob Harper of the VFW, which sits on the other side of the street.

“First, (the VFW) would like to remind everyone that that’s Veterans Way, it’s not Water Street,” Harper said. “Second is, one-third of our parking is accessed off Veterans Way.” VFW members were concerned that the narrowing of the street could potentially lead to future changes, making the street one-way or even closing it.

The ordinance to approve the petition was brought to council as an emergency which requires five out of six votes to pass. The ordinance, however, received four votes for it and two votes against it.

Council did approve other legislation Monday which would rezone property at 120 Jackson St. from B-1 (business) to R-3 (residential).

Also at the meeting, council recognized Ohio Changers, an organization that helps families in need of repairs to their property free of charge. Matt Stickel represented the group and accepted the certificate of recognition and donation of $1,000 from the village.

“About 250 volunteers have done 50 projects — most of which have been right here in West Jefferson,” Stickel said. “Some have had to pay for the materials but the labor is free which made the materials go a lot further. But 89 percent of everything is paid for.”

The organization is youth-centric, focusing on teaching younger people the skills necessary to take on these projects.

Although they have also taken on projects in London and parts of Columbus, the organization has worked on at least five homes a year in West Jefferson for the last three years.

Work can include painting, roof repairs, porch repairs and general cleaning.

“This is a selfless act of charity,” said council president Steve Johnston. “And we wanted to recognize them for all they do.”

Matt Stickel, left, of Ohio Changers, accepts a certificate of recognition from West Jefferson mayor Ray Martin, right, at Monday’s village council meeting. Ohio Changers, an organization dedicated to assisting families with home repair, has worked on homes in the village for the last three years. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Ohio-Changers.jpg Matt Stickel, left, of Ohio Changers, accepts a certificate of recognition from West Jefferson mayor Ray Martin, right, at Monday’s village council meeting. Ohio Changers, an organization dedicated to assisting families with home repair, has worked on homes in the village for the last three years. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

