Merchants National Bank pledges to ‘Build on Excellence’

Merchants National Bank has pledged support for local healthcare with a five-year pledge totaling $25,000 toward the Madison Health Foundation’s Building on Excellence Campaign. Funds will support Madison Health’s 26,000 square foot expansion project, which includes a new state-of-the-art emergency department, cancer center, and medical specialist office space. To learn more about the Building on Excellence Campaign, or to make a gift or pledge, please call Ginger Kronk at 740-845-7056. Front row, from left are: Ginger Kronk, Executive Director of the Madison Health Foundation, Dana Engle, Madison Health CEO, Jackie Breece, Cassie Williams, Residential Lender, Joyce Bauerle, Merchants National Bank Operations Manager and Jessica Chenoweth; second row: Kenny Sims, Merchants National Bank Board Member, Steve Adams, Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer and Tiffanie Follrod. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Merchantsbankdonationpiccol.jpg Merchants National Bank has pledged support for local healthcare with a five-year pledge totaling $25,000 toward the Madison Health Foundation’s Building on Excellence Campaign. Funds will support Madison Health’s 26,000 square foot expansion project, which includes a new state-of-the-art emergency department, cancer center, and medical specialist office space. To learn more about the Building on Excellence Campaign, or to make a gift or pledge, please call Ginger Kronk at 740-845-7056. Front row, from left are: Ginger Kronk, Executive Director of the Madison Health Foundation, Dana Engle, Madison Health CEO, Jackie Breece, Cassie Williams, Residential Lender, Joyce Bauerle, Merchants National Bank Operations Manager and Jessica Chenoweth; second row: Kenny Sims, Merchants National Bank Board Member, Steve Adams, Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer and Tiffanie Follrod. Contributed photo | Madison Health