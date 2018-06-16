Patrol OVI checkpoint in Madison County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is announcing that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Madison County Saturday night.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 313 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 346 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant R. A. Curry, commander of the West Jefferson Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. until midnight Saturday, June 16 on U.S. Route 40 near State Route 142, in Madison County.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

