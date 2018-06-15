Celebrating a great catch

Taking advantage of the brief times between rain showers this week, Donald Salyers of London displays the four-pound largemouth bass he caught Tuesday afternoon in the gravel pit pond at the West Jefferson water treatment plant. Salyers used a nightcrawler as bait to catch the fish.

Taking advantage of the brief times between rain showers this week, Donald Salyers of London displays the four-pound largemouth bass he caught Tuesday afternoon in the gravel pit pond at the West Jefferson water treatment plant. Salyers used a nightcrawler as bait to catch the fish.