Celebrating a great catch


Taking advantage of the brief times between rain showers this week, Donald Salyers of London displays the four-pound largemouth bass he caught Tuesday afternoon in the gravel pit pond at the West Jefferson water treatment plant. Salyers used a nightcrawler as bait to catch the fish.

Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

