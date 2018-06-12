London Strawberry Festival schedule

​Pre-Festival

Monday, June 18

At EMA building

6-6:30 p.m. — Final Baby registrations accepted, no registrations accepted after this time

6:30 p.m. — Baby contestant photos

6:30-7:15 p.m. — Coloring, Story, Poetry and Photogenic contest entries accepted

7-7:30 p.m. — Final Shortcake, Little, Young, Jr. and Queen registrations, no registrations accepted after this time

7:30 p.m. — Shortcake, Little, Young, Jr., Queen contestants photos followed immediately by modeling practice and mandatory contestant/parent meeting. In the event of a conflict with another organization, an appointment may be made for the evening of Saturday, June 16 by contacting the queens’ director prior to Friday, June 15. Proof of conflict will be required.

Wednesday, June 20

6:30-7:15 p.m. — Contest entries assigned, Jr. Miss and Queen contestant interviews

Festival

Be sure to buy your 50/50 raffle tickets at the information booth.

Thursday, June 21

7 a.m. — Non-food vendors and tents set up

10:30 a.m. to noon — Contest registration and check in: Toy building, window/house/yard decorating, story and poetry, art, coloring, photogenic, cake and cookie decorating at information booth

11 a.m. — Opening welcome by queens court at Main Stage, National Anthem by Maddi Mullins. Festival and all vendors open

11:15 a.m. — Stage practice for Shortcakes, Little, Young Miss, and Queen contests

6-8 p.m. — Seize Eternity, Youth Stage

​6-6:10 p.m. — Check in for Shortcake, Little and Young Contests, Main Stage

6:15 p.m. — Photogenic winners announced on Main Stage

6:20 p.m. — Shortcake, Little, and Young Miss and Queen contests

6:30 p.m. — Check in for Jr. Miss and Queen contestants

7 p.m. — Junior and Miss Contests (after Young Miss contest), Main Stage

10:30 p.m. — Close

​Friday, June 22

11 a.m. — Festival and all vendors 0pen

​1-7 p.m. — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 E. First St.

5 p.m. — Car Show

​5:30-7:30 p.m. — The Wegains, Main Stage

​6-8 p.m. — Youth area activities, lower end of South Main Street

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Prince and Princess Party

7 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull, lower end of South Main Street

7-8 p.m. — Strawberry food check in at information booth

8-8:15 p.m. — Strawberry food judged in private

8:30 p.m. — Strawberry food released at information booth

​8:30 p.m. — Car show awards​

8:30-10:30 p.m. — Michelle Robinson Band, Main Stage

​11 p.m. — Close, remaining strawberry food contest items will be discarded

Saturday, June 23

8:45-9 a.m. — Baby contest check in, beside Main Stage

9 a.m. — Baby contest, Main Stage winners photos immediately after contest. Registrations due Monday, June 18, no exceptions, open to anyone, anywhere

9 a.m. — Festival and all vendors open

9 a.m. — 5K, London Baptist Church, 1440 State Route 665

​9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Young Eagles Rally, Madison County Airport, youth get free rides if parent is present

9-9:30 a.m. — COBRA Parade into London

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — London AC COBRA Car Show, Courthouse Square, burnouts and COBRA raffle

10:30 a.m. — Rock Walk, meet beside the Main Stage

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ride special, Albanese Amusements, $12

Noon — Second Chance Band, Main Stage

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Queen’s luncheon, London Elementary School

4 p.m. — ​Parade line up, Cowling Park, 175 N. Main St.

5 p.m. — Grand parade

Immediately after parade, Main Stage, Grand Marshal recognized, contest awards and photos taken: toy building, window/house/yard decorating, story, poetry, coloring, art, cake and cookie decorating, Strawberry food, Mandala/Zentangle, Accessory, 4-H Themed Unit, band, pet, kids decorated wagon/vehicle/bike, Best Strawberry themed unit, Queen’s float; visiting Royalty introductions; introduction of 2018 London Strawberry Court; 2017 Queen’s Farewell followed by crowning of 2018 Queen

6 p.m. — Sighless Sunday, Youth Stage

7 p.m. — 50/50 Raffle winner announced

8 p.m. — The Sensational Soul Brothers, Main Stage

9-10 p.m. — Pick up contest entries at information booth

10:30 p.m. — Rides and festival closes

Post-Festival

Monday, June 25

6 p.m. — Royalty photos and meeting

June 25-27

By appointment only — Pick up remaining contest entries

Wednesday, June 27

7 p.m. — Remaining entries will be discarded.