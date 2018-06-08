Low income seniors eligible for fresh food coupons

LifeCare Alliance and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging have received the funds from the Ohio Department of Aging through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service grant.

The purpose of the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program is to improve the nutritional health of low income seniors and to increase business for local farmers.

The grant must be used to provide coupons to low income seniors. Seniors may exchange coupons for eligible foods at participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs. Eligible foods are fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs, as well as honey.

Anyone who is 60 years of age or older has an income of $22,459 or less for a single person or $30,451 for a household of two is eligible to receive coupons.

Distribution in Madison County will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 30 at the Madison County Farmer’s Market at the corner of Lafayette Street and Keny Boulevard in front of Tractor Supply Company in London.

For more information call LifeCare Alliance at 614-437-2865, 1-888-656-6831 or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_LifeCareAlliancelogocol.jpg