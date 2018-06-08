Eisler named new M-P Superintendent

Former London High School Principal Chad Eisler has traded in his tomahawk for a nest lined in golden feathers.

Eisler has decided to leave the school district that has employed him for eight years to assume the mantle of superintendent for long-time county rival, Madison-Plains Local School District (MPLSD).

The decision was announced Tuesday evening after a unanimous vote by the board during a special meeting.

Eisler replaces outgoing superintendent Tim Dettwiller, who departs in July. Dettwiller tendered his resignation following concern over the handling of the case involving the dismissal of a substitute teacher.

Out of approximately 18 candidates, Eisler was chosen for the role by the MPLSD Board of Education after an in-depth process consisting of multiple interviews, according to board vice president, Anthoula Xenikis.

Eisler’s passion for student learning and achievement allowed him to rise to the top during the selection process, according to board president, Mark Mason.

He will assume the post beginning Aug. 1, 2018, with a two-year contract and an annual salary of $105,000.

Eisler holds a superintendent license from The Ohio State University, as well as a principal license and both a master’s in education administration and bachelor of science in secondary education from Kent State University.

“Chad brings a depth of knowledge to us,” Mason said in a press release. “He was able to articulate a vision for the district that will expand the momentum we have created in new, exciting directions.”

“My vision for the Madison-Plains is that, together, we would make it a model for rural education,” Eisler said, also through a press release. “I want our students to thrive in all facets of their educational experience — academics, arts, athletics and service.”

During his tenure with London City Schools (LCS), Eisler successfully modified the instructional schedule to allow staff to meet in Professional Learning Communities and founded the school’s Learning & Leadership Collaborative, a stakeholder feedback group. The Performance Index for the Ohio Graduation Test on the state report card for London High School rose to its highest level ever under his leadership.

He also initiated common benchmark assessments and unit design templates at LCS. During his time as an assistant principal at Perry High School, Eisler helped staff implement learning targets and essential questions to facilitate a deeper understanding of material.

“I’m eager to see our staff continue to find joy in their work as we endeavor to enhance our professional practice to better meet the needs of our students,” Eisler said. “I also want our community to be proud of the district because we have worked hard and have done it in a way that is respectful of the community’s resources and by doing what is right.”

“Chad possesses great leadership skills and has a clear vision for the Madison-Plains district. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have him join us,” said board member, Kelly Cooley.

“London City Schools (LCS) congratulates Mr. Chad Eisler for being named the new Superintendent for Madison-Plains Local School District. The goals of student achievement and growth as well as community involvement will remain high priorities for Mr. Eisler as he takes on his new role. With only being down State Route 38, we are sure the collaboration will continue among the districts. LCS thanks him for his dedication and 8 years of service and wish him much success at Madison-Plains,” said Kylie Pritchard, Director of Teaching and Learning at LCS.

Board members of Madison-Plains Board of Education congratulate newly hired superintendent, Chad Eisler. Eisler’s hiring was announced during Tuesday evening’s special meeting. From left are: board members Cory Coburn, Kelly Cooley, and Bob Butz, superintendent Chad Eisler, and board vice president Anthoula Xenikis. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_ChadEislerpiccol.jpg Board members of Madison-Plains Board of Education congratulate newly hired superintendent, Chad Eisler. Eisler’s hiring was announced during Tuesday evening’s special meeting. From left are: board members Cory Coburn, Kelly Cooley, and Bob Butz, superintendent Chad Eisler, and board vice president Anthoula Xenikis. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616