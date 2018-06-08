Flag Award presented

London Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presents an annual Flag Award to a business or individual showing correct usage and patriotic display of the American Flag. Steve and Janet Buckley were selected for this year’s recognition.

Steve Buckley is a retired chef. He and his wife Janet are beginning their fifth season with Buckley’s Food Trailer located at the old Big Kmart parking lot, 238 Lafayette St., London.

His menu includes a standard, established and a weekly special. The food is fresh. He slices the meat himself and the desserts are homemade. You can enjoy lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. year around. Many people call ahead at 740-506-6654 to place an order which is ready when they arrive for the pick up.

Steve stated, “When people look at our flag I hope they feel as you do, a great privilege to live in our country and be reminded of the men and women who have served and sacrificed to provide the freedom we enjoy.”

Check out their Facebook page @BuckleysFoodTrailer for up-to-date information about their menu.

London Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution encourages all citizens to proudly and properly display the American Flag and to celebrate Flag Day on Thursday, June 14.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With more than 183,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.

If you would like more information about Daughters of the American Revolution visit www.dar.org or call Yvonne Hiteshue, London Chapter Registrar, at 740-852-0994.

Steve and Janet Buckley were presented a Flag Award from the London Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Standing in front of Buckley’s Food Trailer are from left, Yvonne Hiteshue, registrar, Celia Browning, flag chairman, Steve Buckley, owner, Janet Buckley, owner, Vicki Carner, chapter regent, and Roberta Byerly, corresponding secretary. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Buckleyspiccol.jpg Steve and Janet Buckley were presented a Flag Award from the London Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Standing in front of Buckley’s Food Trailer are from left, Yvonne Hiteshue, registrar, Celia Browning, flag chairman, Steve Buckley, owner, Janet Buckley, owner, Vicki Carner, chapter regent, and Roberta Byerly, corresponding secretary. Contributed photo | DAR Buckley’s Food Trailer displays the American Flag. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Buckleyswithflagpiccol.jpg Buckley’s Food Trailer displays the American Flag. Contributed photo | DAR