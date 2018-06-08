Vases done for Arbors residents

The HORIZON program is a multi-faith community at the London Correctional Institution.

HORIZON has partnered with London Christian Fellowship and Arbors of London for an exciting community service project.

The offenders design, construct and paint vases they have made out of rice, sand, paper and glue. Each vase is unique. The offenders are imaginative by creating vases with 3D flowers upon them or in the shape of military boots and even airplanes complete with functional propellers. The vases are used to hold artificial flowers or pens and pencils.

London Christian Fellowship delivers the finished vases to Arbors of London. The vases are given as birthday gifts to the residents. The project has given offenders a sense of connection to the Madison County community and pride knowing their artwork is bringing so much joy to the Arbor residents.

With their finished vases are from left, Robert Damiano, Dean Geldrich, Joseph Lane, Phillip Young, Dayla Reuls, Kellelee Allen, Ronald Haller and Kevin Ante.