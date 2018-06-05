County Democrats reorganize

The Central Committee of the Madison County Democratic Party elected officers and appointed members to vacant seats during its monthly meeting held in the City of London’s council chambers Monday evening.

First, the recently elected (as of May) Central Committee members elected officers to the executive committee.

Mark Erbaugh was elected chair of the committee and Ryan Steiner was elected vice-chair.

The Central Committee elected Jeff Niemeyer as treasurer and Denise Worthington as secretary.

The following people were appointed to seats on the Central Committee: Ryan Steiner from the Plain City West district; Barb Niemeyer from Choctaw Lake West district; Sandy Gregg of district London 1A; and Norm Humphrey of the Paint/Range/Stokes district.

A reoccurring theme throughout the meeting was energizing the base and spearheading voter registration drives throughout the county. As the spring and summer festival seasons are underway, the idea of taking advantage of community festivals by having volunteers present to assist in voter registration was hotly debated. More than one of the Democrats voiced concerns that such action might not be well received by local governmental bodies or festival organizers.

Anne Gorman, candidate for Ohio State House of Representatives for District 74, expressed that she was fully behind the idea of voter registration drives and was done rolling over. “How long are we going to be doormats in this county?”

In new business, it was decided that $250 would be donated to the campaigns of both Gorman and Ron Roach, who is running for County Commissioner.

The group also discussed an upcoming fundraising event that is tentatively scheduled for July 29 at the Gardner Road property of Dennis Mullen, with details to be announced in the future.

Special guest Nick Schlanz, field organizer from the Ohio Democratic Party for the area including Madison County, joined the meeting to address the Central Committee before distributing the ODP Central Committee Person Handbook. The handbook details the responsibilities and core values that should be exhibited by county central committee members.

Schlanz told his audience that the party would again be embracing the grassroots strategies that worked for President Obama during his successful campaigns.

“These are exciting times,” Schlanz said. “People are more responsive to a bottom up than a top down process.”

By Andrew Garrett

