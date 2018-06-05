Laughter returns to the State Theatre

Irish I Was Laughing Comedy will to return to the London State Theater on Saturday, June 9. This time they’re trying something new. For the first time, the show will happen on a weekend.

“We’ve gotten a good response for the weekday shows,” said theater owner Rob Treynor. “But this will give more people a chance to see a great show without having to worry about getting up for work in the morning.”

Besides the Saturday night time slot, another change is the return of Dan Dean from a military deployment. The founder of Irish I Was Laughing Comedy served with the Ohio Army National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq from April 2017 to March 2018.

“It feels great to be back,” said Dean. “The State is one of my favorite venues. London traditionally has a very friendly and receptive audience. But to be honest, I’ll be happy no matter what as long as there isn’t any sand.”

Dean says he’s bringing the best group of comics so far:

• Wendi Furguson is returning to London by popular demand. The smallest comedian in the world is fresh off a national tour with the Micro Wrestling Federation and was recently featured in Sports Illustrated.

• Luke Capasso is another military and comedy veteran. He has performed all over the world, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world.

• Raymond Jackson is a teacher and sports coach by day and comedian by night. He has opened for comedians such as D.L. Hughley, Tony Rock, Steve Harvey, and Dave Chappelle.

The State will play “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on the big screen at 6:15 p.m. Starting after the movie, the comedy event kicks off at 9 p.m. Tickets are available to the general public at the theater box office in London at 67 S. Main St. Presale tickets are $8 or $15 the night of the show. The theater features a full menu of food and drinks.

Dean returns from deployment focused on comedy