Local sites to serve free lunch

Serving free lunch Monday, June 4 through Friday, July 27 will be Madison County Vineyard, 106 Olive St., London, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; London Church of the Nazarene, 224 Elm St., London, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Mt. Sterling Community Center, 164 E. Main St., Mt. Sterling, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and London Public Library, 20 E. First St., London, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Green Meadows Baptist Church, 5203 NE Main St., London, will be serve lunch from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays July 17 through Aug. 16.

No lunch will be served July 4 in honor of Independence Day.

All sites have activities, games and programming available for the children.

There are no forms to fill out and no income qualifications. Everyone is welcome.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cindy Taylor at 740-845-0154, ext. 304.

Provided in partnership with the Ohio Department of Education.