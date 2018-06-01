Posted on by

Legion dinner benefits Special Olympians


The American Legion Post No. 105 Ladies Auxiliary recently held a bourbon chicken fundraiser for Special Olympics. On hand for the check presentation were from left: Bevi Whitelow, Susan Thompson, Cheryl Homeier, Special Olympics athlete Nick Dummitt, Linda Stier, Jill Boggs, Caternia Pierce and Stefanie Cunningham.

The American Legion Post No. 105 Ladies Auxiliary recently held a bourbon chicken fundraiser for Special Olympics. On hand for the check presentation were from left: Bevi Whitelow, Susan Thompson, Cheryl Homeier, Special Olympics athlete Nick Dummitt, Linda Stier, Jill Boggs, Caternia Pierce and Stefanie Cunningham.


Contributed photo | MCBDD

The American Legion Post No. 105 Ladies Auxiliary recently held a bourbon chicken fundraiser for Special Olympics. On hand for the check presentation were from left: Bevi Whitelow, Susan Thompson, Cheryl Homeier, Special Olympics athlete Nick Dummitt, Linda Stier, Jill Boggs, Caternia Pierce and Stefanie Cunningham.

The American Legion Post No. 105 Ladies Auxiliary recently held a bourbon chicken fundraiser for Special Olympics. On hand for the check presentation were from left: Bevi Whitelow, Susan Thompson, Cheryl Homeier, Special Olympics athlete Nick Dummitt, Linda Stier, Jill Boggs, Caternia Pierce and Stefanie Cunningham.
https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_SpecialOlympicsfundraiserpiccol.jpgThe American Legion Post No. 105 Ladies Auxiliary recently held a bourbon chicken fundraiser for Special Olympics. On hand for the check presentation were from left: Bevi Whitelow, Susan Thompson, Cheryl Homeier, Special Olympics athlete Nick Dummitt, Linda Stier, Jill Boggs, Caternia Pierce and Stefanie Cunningham. Contributed photo | MCBDD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU