Inmates give back

The Seven Step inmate organization at the London Correctional Institution encourages inmates to rehabilitate themselves and give back to the community. They raise money through various food fundraisers for the inmate population throughout the year. This year, they donated $2,926 to the Family Violence Prevention Center of Green County. From left are: Theodore Sloan, Sergio Powell, Craig Cann, Unit Manager, Charles Eades, Christopher Smith, Dwyane Harris, Clifford Fordney, John Knuckles, Hassani Young, Jackie Bickel from Green County, Warden Norm Robinson, and Sgt. Jeff Jones. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_SevenSteppiccol.jpg The Seven Step inmate organization at the London Correctional Institution encourages inmates to rehabilitate themselves and give back to the community. They raise money through various food fundraisers for the inmate population throughout the year. This year, they donated $2,926 to the Family Violence Prevention Center of Green County. From left are: Theodore Sloan, Sergio Powell, Craig Cann, Unit Manager, Charles Eades, Christopher Smith, Dwyane Harris, Clifford Fordney, John Knuckles, Hassani Young, Jackie Bickel from Green County, Warden Norm Robinson, and Sgt. Jeff Jones. Contributed photo | London Correctional Institution