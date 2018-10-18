Upcoming events at the Mt. Sterling Public Library:

• Storytime is in session Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories, crafts, and lots of fun. Open to children 2-5 years old. . Caregivers are welcome. The annual Halloween party/trick-or-treat will be Monday, October 29. No registration is necessary.

• Mt. Sterling Public Library’s bookmobile alternates visits every-other Wednesday to South Solon and Midway. Stops are open to the public. To request your items to be brought to these locations, order with your library card on your account through the webpage: www.mtsterlingpubliclibrary.org or call the library at 749-869-2430 to request your items. Inclement weather may affect the schedule. If the bookmobile is cancelled, it will be posted on our webpage, Facebook page, and Instagram. The bookmobile schedule for October is Wednesday, October 10 & 24 – 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the South Solon Grace Church and October 17 & 31 – 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Midway Church of Christ in Christian Union. The November schedule will be released soon.

• The October ‘Around Town’ Book Club will hold their annual Halloween themed gathering by meeting at the library on Thursday, October 25 at 6:30. The group will then travel via carpool to the Deer Creek campground due to the limited parking allowed on site. Participants are encouraged to wear their costume or witch hat. Chili and seasonal themed snacks will be provided for dinner, and we will roast wieners and marshmallows over the fire.

• October Ladies Night Out is Monday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m. The movie showing on the big screen is Mamma Mia 2, rated PG-13. Ladies of all ages bring any dish you wish to share for this fun potluck event. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by the library.

• Mt. Sterling Friends of the Library are currently taking orders for their annual ornament sales. Cost per ornament is $10 and profits benefit programs and materials at the library. This year’s designs are local schools. Available design options to choose from include Madison Plains, Westfall, Miami Trace, Washington Courthouse, and OSU. Order forms are available at the library, and may also be located at local businesses around town. Payment of cash or check is due upon placing the order at the library. Make checks payable to Mt. Sterling Friends of the Library. Order deadline is November 19.

• A Sip & Paint fundraiser event will be held Sunday, December 2 at the Mt. Sterling America Legion Post 417. From 2-4 p.m. participants will receive all materials and detailed lesson and instruction on how to paint a lovely winter work of art on canvas. Finger foods and drinks will be available by your donations. Cost of class instruction and all materials is $30 per person and is due at the library by no later than close of business (2:00 p.m.) on Friday, November 30. Your money will go towards library programs, materials, and equipment.

• Mark your calendars for the upcoming event “Mr. Scrooge”, Thursday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Sterling Community Center. A production put on by the Columbus Children’s Theater, this fun event will be held on the first day of the school calendar Christmas break so all are able to attend and enjoy. This event is FREE, open to the public, and recommended for families and children of all ages.

• Save the Date – The annual Victorian Sweetheart Tea will be held at the Mt. Sterling First United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 16 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at the Mt. Sterling Public Library in November. Seating is limited to less than 100 at this popular event so be sure to get your discounted pre-sale tickets early and save the cost at the door.

For more information on these or other programs, please check out the library’s website at www.mtsterlingpubliclibrary.org or at www.Facebook.com/MtSterlingPublicLibrary or follow our Instagram.

The Mt. Sterling Public Library is located at 60 W. Columbus St. in Mt. Sterling. The phone number is (740) 869-2430 and fax number is (740) 869-3617. The library may also be contacted by email at sterlinglibrary60@gmail.com. Opening hours for the library are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sundays.

The Mt. Sterling Community Museum is asking for donations of high school yearbooks. If anyone would like to donate, it would greatly be appreciated. The museum needs the following yearbooks for Madison South/Fairfield: 1940 through 1949, 1950, and 1951. Also looking for Madison Plains 1974, 1982 through 1987, and 1991. If you have any high school yearbooks from local schools such as Fairfield, Madison South, Madison Rural, Monroe, Midway, Westfall, Madison Plains, or Miami Trace the museum would love to have them for public use. If you have any questions, please contact the museum at (740)-869-9305, or at mtsterlingcommunitymuseum@gmail.com

The Mt. Sterling Community Museum is OPEN, and is located in the lower level of the Mt. Sterling Public Library, at 60 W. Columbus ST., Suite B1 (Attn: Museum). Callers may also reach them at (740) 869-9305, or by email mtsterlingcommunitymuseum@gmail.com. Appointments outside of open hours are available by arrangement with museum director, Steve Chambers, at the number listed above. Regular hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to contribute to displays by donating or loaning historical items may contact the museum to discuss in further detail.