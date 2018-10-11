Following is a list of events at the Mt. Sterling Community Center:

The gym is open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Christian book library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

4-7 p.m. Food and clothing pantry

5-6 p.m. Take Off Pounds Sensibly

6:30-7:30 p.m. Boot Camp exercise class

7:30-9 p.m. Volleyball for high school and adults

8-9 p.m. Alcoholic Anonymous meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 17

“We Joy Sing”, an early childhood music and movement enrichment program for you and your child. 10 a.m. class for ages 1-35 months and 10:40 a.m. class ages 3,4, and 5. Register early as class size is limited. No cost to participate.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adult sewing

Thursday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and clothing pantry

6:30-7:30 p.m. Boot Camp exercise class

7:30-9 p.m. Volleyball for high school and adults

Saturday, Oct. 20

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing for all ages and abilities

Monday, Oct. 22

10 a.m. Chair Exercises

6-7 p.m. Zumba

7:30-9:30 p.m. Open Gym Basketball for High School and Adults

Coming Events

Nov. 3 — Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free Admission, door prizes, games and food on site. Bazaar features local crafters, artisans and home-based entrepreneurs. Organized by Village Homestead to benefit the Mt. Sterling Community Center.

Nov. 10 — Model Train Show and Swap 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, donations greatly appreciated to benefit the Mt. Sterling Community Center. Vendor registration forms available on the Center website—mountsterlingcc.org.

The Fifth Annual “Cans for a Cause” Challenge now through Dec. 31. “Thanks for Giving” is our theme this year to help fill our food pantry and the pantries of our neighbors during the holidays. Non-perishable food items and financial donations will be gratefully appreciated.