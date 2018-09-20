Following is a list of events at the Mt. Sterling Community Center:

The gym is open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Christian book library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY SEPT. 25

3-6 p.m. Free Produce Market available to households that are income qualified and sign eligibility forms at each visit. Open to communities of Mt. Sterling, Derby, Five Points, Range, Madison Mills and Waterloo.

4–7 p.m. Food and clothing pantry

5–6 p.m. Take Off Pounds Sensibly

6:30–7:30 p.m. Boot Camp exercise class

7:30–9 p.m. Volleyball for high school and adults

8–9 p.m. Alcoholic Anonymous meeting

WEDNESDAY SEPT. 26

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adult sewing

THURSDAY SEPT. 27

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Food and clothing pantry

6:30–7:30 p.m. Boot Camp exercise class

7:30–9 p.m. Volleyball for high school and adults

SATURDAY SEPT. 29

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing for all ages and abilities

MONDAY OCT. 1

10 a.m. Chair Exercises

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Flu shots will be available from Madison County Public Health.

6-7 p.m. Zumba

7:30-9:30 p.m. Open Gym Basketball for High School and Adults

Coming Events

Oct. 6th “Sterling Fun Run”, a 5k Run/Walk & One Mile Fun Walk. The 5k kicks off at 8:30 am & fun walk at 9 a.m. Additional information on face book and website!

Nov. 3rd Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free Admission, door prizes, games and food on site. Bazaar features local crafters, artisans and home-based entrepreneurs. Organized by Village Homestead to benefit the Mt. Sterling Community Center.

Nov. 10 Model Train Show and Swap 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, donations greatly appreciated to benefit the Mt. Sterling Community Center. Vendor registration forms available on the Center website—mountsterlingcc.org