Following is a list of events at the Mt. Sterling Community Center:
The gym is open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Christian book library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
4-7 p.m. — Food and clothing pantry
5-6 p.m. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Boot Camp exercise class
7:30-9 p.m. — Volleyball for high school and adults
8-9 p.m. — Alcoholic Anonymous meeting
Wednesday, Aug. 8
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Adult sewing
Thursday, Aug. 9
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food and clothing pantry
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Boot Camp exercise class
7:30-9 p.m. — Volleyball for high school and adults
Saturday, Aug. 11
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Sewing for all ages and abilities
Monday, Aug. 13
10 a.m. — Chair Exercises
6-7 p.m. — Zumba
7:30-9:30 p.m. — Open gym basketball for high school and adults
The center is located at 164 E. Main St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 740-869-2453 or e-mail msccinc@embarqmail.com or www.mountsterlingcc.org or follow on Facebook.