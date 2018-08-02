Following is a list of events at the Mt. Sterling Community Center:

The gym is open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Christian book library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

4-7 p.m. — Food and clothing pantry

5-6 p.m. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Boot Camp exercise class

7:30-9 p.m. — Volleyball for high school and adults

8-9 p.m. — Alcoholic Anonymous meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 8

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Adult sewing

Thursday, Aug. 9

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food and clothing pantry

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Boot Camp exercise class

7:30-9 p.m. — Volleyball for high school and adults

Saturday, Aug. 11

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Sewing for all ages and abilities

Monday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. — Chair Exercises

6-7 p.m. — Zumba

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Open gym basketball for high school and adults

The center is located at 164 E. Main St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 740-869-2453 or e-mail msccinc@embarqmail.com or www.mountsterlingcc.org or follow on Facebook.