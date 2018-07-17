London Public Library events

The London Public Library is hosting the following events:

• Intro to Tabletop Role Playing Games Part 1 will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. Learn about the history of tabletop RPGs, the different systems available to play, character creation and finally, participate in a Dungeons and Dragons adventure. This is for adults and teens.

• Matt Jergens Comedy Juggling Show will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, June 25. Matt Jergens performs a high energy show full of comedy and juggling for all ages.

• Build a 3D Printer with COSI will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, June 25. Take part in this five workshop series and build a 3D printer from scratch. COSI Tech Studio educators will guide you through the building process and you will learn all about 3D printing software. For teens in ninth through 12th grades. There is limited seating, so registration is required.

• Friends of the Library meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

• Book Boot Camp will be from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Participate in physically active book readings and songs. Learn about good health and fitness. It will be held every Tuesday for eight weeks. This is for ages 3-10 years old.

• Summer Food Service Program will be held from 1:30-2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Children ages 18 and under can receive free lunch at the library.

• Levi will be at the library from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Register your child for a 10-minute time slot in which they will read a story to certified therapy dog, Levi. Levi is a nonjudgmental listener who will encourage children to read and help struggling readers find confidence.

The London Public Library is located at 20 E. First St. in London and online at www.mylondonlibrary.org. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about these programs, call 740-852-9543.