London Public Library events

The London Public Library is hosting the following events:

• Build a 3D printer with COSI from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Take part in this five workshop series and build a 3D printer from scratch. COSI Tech Studio educators will guide you through the building process and you will learn all about 3D printing software. For teens in ninth through 12th grades. There is limited seating, so registration is required.

• DIY musical instruments from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Make your own shaker, harmonica, rain stick, and more. This is for all ages.

• Book Boot Camp will take place from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Participate in physically active book readings and songs. Learn about good health and fitness. Every Tuesday for eight weeks. This is for ages 3-10.

• Summer Food Service Program will be held from 1:30-2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Children ages 18 and under can receive free lunch at the library.

• Pebble art will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Join the library as they create artwork made from pebbles, shells, glass, and other items from nature. This is for ages 11-17.

• Levi will be at the library from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Register your child for a 10-minute time slot in which they will read a story to certified therapy dog, Levi. Levi is a nonjudgmental listener who will encourage children to read and help struggling readers find confidence.

• The library will be closed Wednesday, July 4.

The London Public Library is located at 20 E. First St. in London and online at www.mylondonlibrary.org. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about these programs, call 740-852-9543.