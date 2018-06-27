100 years ago with Charlie Miller

June 28, 1918

The Madison Press — West Jefferson to have sane Fourth — No fireworks or unnecessary noises will be allowed in the village of West Jefferson on July 4. By order of the Mayor A. F. Green.

• The West Jefferson Creamery Company has locations in Madison County at the following points. West Jefferson City Building, open daily 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with Miss Ida Patterson in charge. Mr. George Durflinger will operate stations daily at Resaca in Pershinger’s store, and at Gillivan on Tuesday and Friday in Beer’s store, and Wednesday and Saturday at Big Plain. Take your cream to the nearest station. See it weighed and tested. Get your check at once. You will get more money for it than you get elsewhere. A trial will convenience you.

• May 30, 1918, somewhere in France. Dear Aunt Edith and Uncle Will, I will write you a few lines to let you know I am feeling fine. How are the rest of the family and the folks around old West Jefferson? You asked me when I got my can of tobacco, I got it on May 7 and wrote you right away. Tell Uncle Will I have not seen the Kaiser but if I ever do he will sure get a rap from me, a good one that he never will forget. You asked me if I was getting The Madison Press. I am not and I would like to have it. Viola you must feed those rabbits lots of grass and clover for I like rabbit when I get back. This will be all this time, Eugene Martin. (Eugene Martin was born in 1892 and lived in the Railroad Addition, probably on Jackson Street.)

• A bad spring for liquor traffic. In April 3,520 saloons and 35 breweries in Indiana closed their doors. In April 20 New York cities voted dry and ousted 700 saloons. In April 1,500 saloons were closed in Texas by order of the war authorities. The first of May 1,000 Chicago saloons closed for lack of business. Michigan became dry and 3,250 saloons and 60 breweries closed.

• The Jefferson Township Branch of the American Red Cross has organized a Home Service section to give information concerning government allowances to the families of soldiers and sailors.

Part II

The Madison Press — May 2, 1957 — West Jefferson Legion Post 201 Auxiliary members will be out in force May 25 to back their drive in the annual Poppy Sale for funds to aid disabled veterans. Disabled veterans of three wars working in veterans hospital and convalescent work rooms have made approximately 25,000,000 poppies.

• Plans for the summer softball program in West Jefferson are now under way. Persons out of school who are interested in playing in either the senior league or the girl’s league should turn in their name, address and phone number to Mr. Kenneth Coe. Turn in your entry now to make a good softball program this summer.

• On Tuesday evening, April 23, 1957, the West Jefferson Players Club had as its guest S/Sgt. Warren Wagner of the Air Defense Command. This is the organization that has charge of the ground Observer Corps, a unit of which is greatly desired in West Jefferson.

https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Miller-Charliepiccol-2.jpg

Charlie Miller Contributing Columnist

Charlie Miller is the former mayor of West Jefferson and local historian. He has been writing West Jefferson 100 years ago off and on since 1976. He can be reached at Charlie_m_miller@yahoo.com.

