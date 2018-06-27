London Public Library events

The London Public Library is hosting the following events:

• Summer Food Service Program will be held from 1:30-2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. Children ages 18 and under can receive free lunch at the library.

• Bring your deck of Magic: The Gathering and join the battle from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. Play board games, talk about comic books, enjoy pizza and fun. For teens and adults.

• Found sounds: Make your own sound effects will take place from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, June 28. Join The Caravan as they retell a classic story with the help of some sound effects made out of household objects. Learn how to create your own. This is for all ages.

• Kindergarten Camp will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 28. Children entering kindergarten will practice skills such as sitting and listening, lining up, taking turns, packing a book bag, and more. Snack provided.

• Introduction to Tabletop Role Playing Games Part 2 will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, June 29. Learn about the history of tabletop RPGs, the different systems available to play, character creation and finally, participate in a Dungeons and Dragons adventure. This is for adults and teens.

• Build a 3D printer with COSI from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Take part in this five workshop series and build a 3D printer from scratch. COSI Tech Studio educators will guide you through the building process and you will learn all about 3D printing software. For teens in ninth through 12th grades. There is limited seating, so registration is required.

• DIY musical instruments from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Make your own shaker, harmonica, rain stick, and more. This is for all ages.

• Book Boot Camp will take place from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Participate in physically active book readings and songs. Learn about good health and fitness. Every Tuesday for eight weeks. This is for ages 3-10.

• Summer Food Service Program will be held from 1:30-2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Children ages 18 and under can receive free lunch at the library.

• Pebble art will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Join the library as they create artwork made from pebbles, shells, glass, and other items from nature. This is for ages 11-17.

• Levi will be at the library from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Register your child for a 10-minute time slot in which they will read a story to certified therapy dog, Levi. Levi is a nonjudgmental listener who will encourage children to read and help struggling readers find confidence.

• The library will be closed Wednesday, July 4.

The London Public Library is located at 20 E. First St. in London and online at www.mylondonlibrary.org. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about these programs, call 740-852-9543.