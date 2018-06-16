50th wedding anniversary to be celebrated

Donald and Marian Eberhard will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Burnham building in Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg.

The Eberhard’s were married on June 29, 1968 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville.

The couple have two children, Amy (Derrick) Villa of San Jose, California and Andy (Shonda) Eberhard of Springfield. They also have four grandchildren, Grace Villa, Amelia and Alivia Eberhard and AJ Cook.

Donald is a retired Madison-Plains school bus driver and a semi retired dairy and grain farmer. Marian retired from Fairbanks Local Schools as an intervention specialist. She now substitutes with Fairbanks and Mechanicsburg schools.

Donald and Marian Eberhard https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Eberhardanniversarypiccol.jpeg Donald and Marian Eberhard