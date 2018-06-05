100 years ago with Charlie Miller

June 7, 1918

The Madison Press — Never before in its history has West Jefferson been so loyal, so patriotic, so true as today, when our country calls as never before, for the very best that is in us, to do and to dare, for humanity’s sake, through the wonderful organization, “The Red Cross.” When money is needed we go over the top. When service is demanded we do not shrink. Through the wonderful efforts of Dr. L. E. Evans the unit here is splendidly organized and working in perfect unity. Mrs. William Beedle is chairman of the sewing committee and will work through the summer when hundreds and hundreds of hospital garments will be completed. Miss Clara Taylor and Miss Ruth Murray have charge of a special drive for the young people to sew on Monday. The sewing rooms are open every day from noon until 5 p.m. and it is earnestly desired that every lady in West Jefferson and Jefferson Township give a half day each week to this work.

• Madison County opened the statewide prohibition campaign with a meeting in the Town Hall at West Jefferson Monday evening for the purpose of acting on the liquor question at the November election. The banquet was furnished by the ladies of the Methodist Church. One hundred tickets were sold and four rows of tables were prepared. The attendance numbered about 300 and many were obliged to stand while eating. Rev. Hill introduced Fred Bale, a representative of the Anti-Saloon League. He made some very strong and impressive statements against the liquor traffic.

• Rev. Shafer of the Evangelical Church in Columbus had charge of the meeting at the Mission last Sunday evening, four people were converted. (The Mission was the Antioch Mission of Rev. Jennie Linn’s. The building on Twin Street was later owned by the Darby Grange, and later after it was disbanded it was eventually razed.)

Part II

The Madison Press — April 18, 1957 — Mr. Thomas Pearce and son William attended the opening of the antique auto museum near Etna, Ohio. All cars have been beautifully restored. Outstanding example were: a 1907 Franklin Touring Car, 1910 Hup Runabout, 1906 Reo Runabout, 1907 Packard and a 1913 Ford Touring Car.

• The West Jefferson Players Club met Tuesday with 10 members present. It was decided to add more programs, instead of presenting occasional plays and mistrals. The club will finance and present a variety of programs at frequent intervals. These will consist of plays, musicals and other entertainment. Some will be of local origin and others will be engaged from out of town.

• Thursday evening concluded the Lenten Supper at the West Jefferson Methodist Church with an attendance of over 90. A Good Friday Service will be held from 1-2 p.m.

• The Zion Lutheran Missionary meeting met April 15 at the Grange Hall. The meeting opened with devotions by Mrs. Clyde Johnson. A Spring Convention of the Women’s Missionary Federation will be held May 16 at the Lutheran Church of Canal Winchester.

Charlie Miller Contributing Columnist

Charlie Miller is the former mayor of West Jefferson and local historian. He has been writing West Jefferson 100 years ago off and on since 1976. He can be reached at Charlie_m_miller@yahoo.com.

