Award-Winning Canadian band readies to rock Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Hot off their Los Angeles debut at the legendary Whisky a Go Go, award-winning Canadian rock trio, Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold, are giving hometown and international audiences alike a taste of their high energy and refreshing modern rock style this spring/summer.

The beginning to what the group has deemed their 2018 “Canadian Invasion” tour in support of Perry’s latest album, “Onto the Floor,” confirmed boastworthy appearances include: Vans Warped Tour (Toronto), International Pop Overthrow (Chicago), Jersey Shore Festival (New Jersey), East Coast Music Conference (Norfolk, Va.), along with their Ohio debut at Yellow Springs Street Fair.

Considered a “rite of summer” for Greene County residents, Yellow Springs Street Fair takes place on the second Saturday of June each year and attracts between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators.

The largest fundraiser of the year for the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce, the annual event features over 200 arts, crafts and food vendors, street performers throughout town, a beer garden and two stages of top-tier live musical talent.

This year’s international roster includes rockers Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold who hail from London, Ontario. Acclaimed one of the Top No. 10 talents across Canada, Perry and crew will be taking to the Music & Beer Fest Stage (John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

All ages are invited to attend and admission, as always, is free.

Members of Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold Band are from left: Rose Cora Perry, vox, guitar, songwriter, Tyler Randall, drums, and Amber Gorham, bass and backing vox.