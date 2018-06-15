Birth Announcements

Anthony Dylan Stepp and Anna Marr, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Aleea Renaye Stepp, born Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. she has a sister, Nevaeh Lynn Marr, 15 months.

Kenis White III and Brittany Matters, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Emberlynn Grace White, born Friday, June 1, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 5.8 ounces. She has two brothers, Kodey, 11, and Collyn, 9, and a sister, Ayrabella, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Teresa Hester and Chris Matters, both of Springfield.

Paternal grandparents are Kenis and Donna White of London.

Adam Zook and Lara Markin, of Urbana, announce the birth of a daughter, Ryker Jane Zook, born Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 1.9 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Karen and Gary Markin of Cable.

Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Carole Zook of Urbana.

Maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Jane Channell.

Paternal great-grandparents are Gailen and Jeanne Zook.

Tyler and Samantha Slatzer, of Mechanicsburg, announce the birth of a daughter, Roselyn, born Monday, June 11, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce. She has a brother, Jeffrey Slatzer, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Jimmy and Rhonda Dennin of South Vienna.

Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Jeff Slatzer.

Maternal great-grandparents are Connie Dennin of South Charleston and Barb and George Wegner of Springfield.

Paternal great-grandmother is Sharon Slatzer of Columbus.

Ajanpreet Sidhu and Kyra (McNeal) Sidhu, of London, announce the birth of a son, Gabriel Singh Sidhu, born Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth (Bailey) Collie and Phillip Collie Jr. of Washington Court House and Devon McNeal of Columbus.

Paternal grandparents are Manjit Kaur and Ranjit Singh of Punjab, India.

Maternal great-grandmother is Penny Bailey of London.

Paternal great-grandfather is the late Harold McNeal.