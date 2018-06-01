Birth Announcements

Mackenzie Merritt, of Mechanicsburg, announces the birth of a daughter, Ella Merritt, born Monday, May 14, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 11.8 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Dave and Amy Merritt of Mechanicsburg.

Anthony Lee Kimbler Jr. and Jessica Renee Kimbler, of London, announce the birth of a son, Andrew Robert Kimbler, born Monday, May 14, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. He has two sisters Autumn Kimbler and Anna Kimbler.

Maternal grandparents are Gary and Debby Hall of South Charleston.

Kyle Ingles and Brittny Toops, of London, announce the birth of a son, Jaxson Donovan Ingles, born Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces. He has two brothers Xaiver Layton, 5, and Eli Bare, 5.

Maternal grandparents are Ralph and Jill Toops of Sabina.

Paternal grandparents are Donovan and Treisa Ingles.

Maternal great-grandparents are Charles and Nancy Perkins and Roger and Vicki Toops of Sabina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Earl and Patty Ingles and Bob and Edna Morris, all of West Jefferson.

Corbin and Brianna Quire, of London, announce the birth of a son, Rowan Thomas Quire, born Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces. He has a brother Carter, 5.

Maternal grandparents are Brian and Julane Walker of London.

Paternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Quire of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Janet Amlin of London and Tom and Sue Walker of Washington Court House.

Paternal great-grandmother is Thea Quire of Ripley.

Jonathon (JD) and Amber Pence, of South Charleston, announce the birth of a son, Jonathon Dale Cameron Pence, born Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 1.5 ounces. He has one brother Jakob, 16, and two sisters Jadelynn, 13, and Ava, 7.

Maternal grandmother is Lisa Perkins of South Charleston.

Paternal grandfather is Ron Cameron of Pleasant Valley.