The Fur, Feather and Friends 4-H Club held two meetings the month of May.

At the first meeting on May 6, a guest speaker, Danny Long, came to the meeting to talk to the group about rabbit showmanship. Long is rabbit judge from Williamsburg. He has been judging rabbits for more than 12 years. Long talked to the club about properly handling the rabbits and practiced with some of the members.

The second meeting was on May 21. One of the club members, Ashlie Hillyer, brought her goat, Chip, to the meeting to deminstrate how to show a goat. Hillyer talked about showmanship, exercising, clipping and getting the goats prepared for show day. She did a great job and taught the group a lot about goats.

Submitted by Darby Yeager, club news reporter.