SSCC announces honors lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for spring semester 2019. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Named to the president’s list from Highland County are Melanie Bailey of Hillsboro, April Barber of Greenfield, Jeffrey Beery of Hillsboro, Chelsea Brown of Leesburg, Brooklyn Buchanan of Leesburg, Allison Davis of Hillsboro, Desiree Davis of Hillsboro, Ethan Davis of Leesburg, Melissa Dawson of Leesburg, Jami Green of Lynchburg, Morgan Holland of Hillsboro, Michael Locey of Hillsboro, Jennifer Lowry of Greenfield, Kaylee Lunsford of Hillsboro, Christopher Otey of Lynchburg, Emily Pinkerton of Lynchburg, Brandy Price of Hillsboro, Sydni Tite of Greenfield, Mary Trabue of New Vienna, Chelsea Traylor of Hillsboro, Madison Wells of Mt. Orab, Rebecca Wiget of Hillsboro, and Sarah Wuellner of Leesburg.

Named to the dean’s list from Highland County are Katherine Ames of Hillsboro, Mackenzie Anderson of Greenfield, Mason Barrett of Lynchburg, Hannah Clark of Mt. Orab, Blake Croy of Sardinia, David Deatley of Hillsboro, Tabatha Evans of Hillsboro, Eric Felts of Lynchburg, Sara Fife, Samantha Hall, Garrett Irvin, all of Leesburg, Lisa Jordan of Hillsboro, Danielle Massett of Mt. Orab, Randall Mischal of Greenfield, Austin Neville, Lauren Roades, Xavier Roberts, all of Hillsboro, Emily Smith of Mt. Orab, Christian Stubbs of Sardinia, Brooklin Surber of Leesburg, Lyndsey Throckmorton of Lynchburg, Seth Walker, Mikala Waller, Kylee Warner, all of Hillsboro, Taylor Weaver of Greenfield, and Lindsey Yuellig of Hillsboro.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.