London to be two-day GOBA stop

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure is coming to London in 2018.

Larry Jenkins, Executive Director of Columbus Outdoor Pursuits, has announced the 30th anniversary ride of the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA), will take place June 16-23 and will include a stop-over in London of not one, but two nights during the annual ride.

The 2018 ride will feature a trip circling the greater Columbus area.

The expected 1,500 riders will gather for the tour starting on Saturday, June 16, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware. Riders will begin cycling on Sunday, June 17, covering an average of 50 miles per day. They will overnight in London on Sunday and Monday, Circleville on Tuesday, Lancaster on Wednesday and Thursday, and Newark on Friday, returning to Delaware on Saturday, June 23.

This means the 1,500 plus riders and their support will be spending all of June 18 in Madison County before heading out to Circleville the next day.

“It is very excited to see this coming here,” said David Kell, Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Madison County Future Inc. Kell is the London coordinator for the GOBA visit to Madison County.

Kell was asked how London was able to snag a coveted two-night stay by GOBA. “They were looking at different locations and obviously knew the city and county’s support for the biking community and the past performance in 2011 when GOBA last came though London. It is always a great place to bike overnight here,” he said.

He said they had been lobbying for the event, “especially knowing the kind of attention it brings to the community, we were excited to learn it would be a destination for two nights.”

He said he and the chamber have been meeting with the Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails, and out of those meetings it was decided ultimately that the chamber would be a good organization to spearhead the local efforts and he as a person to head up this effort.

“I’ll be spearheading the effort to make it a great event and working to gather volunteers and to make sure everyone is prepared. I’m working with Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails and will be looking to partner with many Madison County groups and entities.

“We are starting to meet and plan for the event. We will identify individuals for different committees around such areas as emergency planning, transportation, food, entertainment, information, and ensure that nonprofits can be involved, campground logistics, and just to be sure that all services will be in place before they come,” Kell said.

The campgrounds will be the Madison County Fairgrounds. He said this has already been organized and set up.

“We want to make sure that our local entertainment venues are open in London and communities outside of London as well. We want to make sure the transportation network is in place here in London and other communities — that will be important. We will look at other entertainment opportunities,” he pointed out.

Kell said that from what he has heard things went very well in 2011. “The city was ready and it was a good event.”

In coming days, Kell will be reaching out to people in the community to make sure they are aware that GOBA is coming and to seek their participation, as well. He said those with suggestions or wanting more information can call the Chamber office at 740-852-2250 and ask for him or email him at david@madisoncountyohio.org.

The route for the 2018 GOBA event that includes a two-night stop in London.

More than 1,500 bicyclists expected here June 17-18

By Gary Brock gbrock@aimmediamidwest.com

