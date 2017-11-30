London passed over for marijuana farm license

London will not be the site of a medical marijuana cultivation facility. At not in the foreseeable future.

The application for a Level I marijuana Cultivator Provisional License in London was not one of the 12 approved by the state of Ohio.

In the announcement by the state Thursday, 12 large-scale pot grower licenses were approved including locations in Yellow Springs in Greene County and in Springfield in Clark County. Last month, the state announced the recipients of the smaller pot growing licenses. The application for a Level II facility near Plain City was also not among those approved in November.

The licenses are approved by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

PalliaTech Ohio, a biotech company based in Massachusetts that specializes in marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and research, had submitted an application for the proposed site at 238 Lafayette St. in London, the site of the former Kmart building.

Level II applications were for marijuana facilities of 3,000 square feet and under. The larger Level I applications were for up to 25,000 square feet.

Those large cultivators approved Thursday are (in order of their application scores): Buckeye Relief LLC (Eastlake, Lake County); Grow Ohio Pharmaceuticals LLC (Newton Township, Muskingum County); OPC Cultivation LLC (Huron, Erie County); Riviera Creek Holdings LLC (Youngstown, Mahoning County); Pure Ohio Wellness LLC (Springfield, Clark County); Columbia Care OH LLC (Mt. Orab, Brown County); Terradiol Ohio LLC (Canton, Stark County); Standard Wellness Company LLC (Gibsonburg, Sandusky County); AT-CPC of Ohio LLC (Akron, Summit County); Cresco Labs Ohio LLC (Yellow Springs, Greene County); Parma Wellness Center LLC (Parma, Cuyahoga County); Harvest Grows LLC (Hamilton Township, Lawrence County); and Harvest Grows LLC (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County).

State announces 12 larger cultivation site approvals