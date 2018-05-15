Rain stops dist. semifinals

Mother Nature remains undefeated.

Tornado warnings and heaving rain in Central Ohio threw a wrench into plans of playing high school Central District tournament baseball and softball Tuesday evening.

No matter what part of town teams and their fans were on, Mother Nature had a say on whether or not games would get played.

A Division III district semifinal baseball clash between No. 1 West Jefferson and No. 7 Elgin at Grove City High School started with the sun in the sky, but tornado sirens and heavy rain followed, postponing the contest with the Roughriders leading 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

West Jefferson scored three times in the home half of the first inning. Lance Lambert reached on a leadoff single, Jacob Boyd walked and Connor Shields reached on an infield single.

A fielder’s choice ground ball by Shane Gray plated Lambert, but a throwing error on the same play allowed Boyd to score to make it 2-0. Justin Gatley singled in the third run to make it 3-0 ’Riders.

Gray, the Roughriders staff ace, was able to pitch out runners on first and second and less than two outs situations in each of the first two innings, striking out four and allowing no runs.

In the bottom of the second Justin Williams reached on an error, Gabe Jones singled and Williams scored on a groundout by Lambert. Jones scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. But as the Comets were having a conference at the mound, the tornado sirens began to sound, delaying the game.

Heavy rain soon followed making a chance for continuing on Tuesday impossible. The sun returned not long after the game was called for the night. A date and time for the continuation was not known at the time of press.

Division II

No. 4 Jonathan Alder 0,

No. 6 Bishop Hartley 0,

Top 2nd inning ppd.

Neither team scored in the first inning of this contest being played at Olentangy High School.

The heavy rain quickly made the conditions on the baseball diamond unplayable.

The game will now be played Wednesday, May 16, at Beaver’s Field in Lancaster, starting at 7 p.m.

Softball

Division II

No. 2 Jonathan Alder 9,

No. 9 Buckeye Valley 2,

4th inning

The underdog Barons scored first in the top of the first inning with a 2-run home run.

The wet weather then arrived forcing the game into an extended delay. But thanks to a hard-working ground crew and the adverse weather moving out of the area. Both teams waited out a near two-hour weather delay. The contest continued at 7:45 p.m. under the lights at Olentangy High School.

The break from action may have been just what the Pioneers needed. Alder came out after the delay and jumped on the Barons scoring nine unanswered runs after the restart.

At the time of publication the Lady Pioneers were on the verge of closing out Buckeye Valley and advancing to a D-II district final.

Division III

No. 4 Bishop Ready vs. No. 7 West Jefferson,

postponed

This D-III district semifinal scheduled to be played at Pickerington North High School never got played as the local storm hit Fairfield County hard.

