Kaltenbach earns All-OAC Honor

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace University baseball student-athlete Trent Kaltenbach (Plain City/Jonathan Alder High School) is one of six players to be named to the 2018 Ohio Athletic Conference team.

Kaltenbach earns his second All-OAC selection after batting .283 in 38 appearances for the Brown and Gold this season. He has tallied a career-high 26 runs batted in and stole a career-high tying eight bases. The senior registered 41 hits and is tied for third in home runs with three. In his four year career, the catcher has made 499 plate appearances and registered a .287 batting average in 148 games.

The Yellow Jackets won the 2018 OAC Tournament after defeating the regular-season champion Otterbein University Cardinals by a score of 15-6 in the championship game. Baldwin Wallace moves into the 2018 NCAA Division III Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the Auburn, New York, regional and will take on fifth-seeded Swarthmore (Pa.) College on Thursday, May 17, at Falcon Park.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 4,000 students, Baldwin Wallace offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, Baldwin Wallace offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Kaltenbach-Trent.jpg http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_OhioAthleticConferencelogocol.jpg