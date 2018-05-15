Jones earns silver medals at state

To make it to the State Championships in anything is quite an accomplishment.

To place on the medal stand for one event is tremendous.

To do it twice, is priceless.

London eighth grade student-athlete Isaiah Jones placed second in both the shot put and discus in the OHSAA Junior High School Track and Field State Finals held May 12 at Lancaster High School.

Fellow Red Raider, Brooklyn Sims, finished 16th in the girls high jump.

“As coaches we are so proud of Isaiah and Brooklyn, and thrilled to see that the effort they put in outside of scheduled practices paid off,” said Steve Fraysier, one of the London Middle School track coaches. “With the cold and wet temperatures, there were fewer opportunities to really focus on the specialized events they compete in. They worked on fine tuning their techniques on their own time.”

Jones rocketed to the top of the record books for London Middle School. In the discus, his throw of 151-10 was second only to Colt Sechrest of Bellaire. In the shot put, he threw 46-2 to finish runner up to BC Western Reserve’s Ryan Henry.

According to Fraysier, the meet had girls and boys representing 122 different schools (76 schools represented in boys and 68 schools in the girls competition). With the 16 points awarded from Jones’ second place finishes, London finished seventh place overall in the state.

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

